Thompson Square will be headlining a show at Starlite Station, 3310 S. Fort Hood St., in Killeen on Feb. 21. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.
The husband, wife duo are most known for radio hits “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” and “If I Didn’t Have You.”
Up-and-coming country singer JJ Brown will also perform, according to a news release from JJ Brown Music. Brown is also a Navy veteran.
“JJ Brown is the real deal. A story teller with a great voice. One of America’s great, future Troubadours,” said Bill Bell, the producer and guitar player for Jason Mraz and Tom Cochrin.
Visit http://bit.ly/KDHThompsonSquare for more information on the upcoming show and to buy tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.