Fall Stand Down and Homeless Community Triage — hosted by Operation Stand Down of Central Texas (OSDCT) to help the homeless get resources, free haircuts, clothing, dental care and more — had a turnout on Saturday of over a hundred individuals excited to receive care and learn more about what the area offers.
“I love events like this, I get to meet new people and get care for my teeth, and such, that I don’t normally get,” Killeen resident Edward Sholes said, who received care at the event.
The tenth annual event began at 9 a.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center. Over 80 different volunteers offered their help on Saturday. Volunteers ranged from students from Harker Heights High School, CTC and other schools, to veterans and community members.
“While we focus in on homeless veterans (and) our partnership with the Central Texas Homeless coalition, we want to open this up to all homeless,” director of OSDCT Joann Courtland said.
The building was filled with games, snacks, over 30 vendors and community members in need who wrapped around the room to receive any care they could.
The care that seemed to be the most popular at the event was the free haircuts provided by Central Texas Beauty College, the 400 lunch meals provided by CTC Culinary Arts Club and OSDCT’s clothing.
“I am so thankful I got to attend and get some new clothes,” said Jessica Owens, a homeless woman of two years.
The event ended around 3 p.m. with over a hundred homeless and people in need getting the resources they require.
To view future events with Operation Stand Down of Central Texas or donate go visit their website at www.osdct.org.
