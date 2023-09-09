Stand Down1.JPG

The tenth annual Fall Stand Down and Homeless Community Triage came to Killeen on Saturday, and provided free services for those in need.

Fall Stand Down and Homeless Community Triage — hosted by Operation Stand Down of Central Texas (OSDCT) to help the homeless get resources, free haircuts, clothing, dental care and more — had a turnout on Saturday of over a hundred individuals excited to receive care and learn more about what the area offers.

“I love events like this, I get to meet new people and get care for my teeth, and such, that I don’t normally get,” Killeen resident Edward Sholes said, who received care at the event.

Stand Down4.JPG

