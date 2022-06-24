FORT HOOD — Despite the temperatures being in the low 100’s, thousands of people made a stop at Fort Hood Stadium on Friday to celebrate the annual Freedom Fest and watch the fireworks show.
Many local food trucks and frozen treats were available for festival-goers to enjoy and keep cool. Inside the stadium, attendees got to enjoy live music from the First Calvary Band, learn about animals with Zoomagination, play games, and make fun crafts.
Christine Caparco, a duty civilian with Child and Youth Services on Fort Hood, is a longtime volunteer at Freedom Fest and was volunteering at the crafts and face paint area.
“This is probably my fifth or sixth year working events like this at Freedom Fest,” Caparco said. “ It’s great to have all the community and soldiers families to come out and celebrate. What better way to do it than for Freedom Fest?”
This is the second year Zoomagination has been at the Freedom Festival.
“I love being here,” Zoomagination instructor Robert Trejo said. “I love bringing these animals out to people and teaching them.”
Zoomagination brought four animals for attendees to learn about: A sloth, paragrin falcon, a boa constrictor and an alligator.
Vendors were also located in various parts of the stadium selling toys, candles, spices, homemade wreaths and more.
Families who arrived early got to pick their spot on the football field to watch the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. and even get a good spot for the guest performers.
Mailani and Vinny Cruz recently moved to Killeen and brought their children to enjoy their first Freedom Fest.
“I’m very excited for these festivities,” Mailani Cruz said. “I have heard a lot about it. I love that we can pick our own spots, and the band. Our children are also really excited to go play and see the animals”
The Cruz family said they planned to stay for the whole event.
“We will definitely come back next year.” Vinny Cruz said.
Around 7 p.m. Country Singer Cassadee Pope started her performance and the alternative rock band X-Ambassadors started their performance after a short presentation.
In the past, the festival has seen up to 40,000 attendees. In 2021, around 7,500 people who attended, partially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a social media post late Wednesday, Fort Hood’s garrison commander went into detail explaining why Fort Hood choose to celebrate July Fourth 10 days before the holiday.
“We are holding our Freedom Fest earlier this year because over 75 percent of our Military Families live in the cities, towns, and villages that surround Fort Hood,” said Col. Chad R. Foster. “This year, we want our soldiers to enjoy the community celebrations being held with their families. Also, when we conduct our Freedom Fest, nearly 500 individuals from across Fort Hood work in various capacities to make the event happen. This means that while others are celebrating the Independence Day holiday, they would be working. Having Freedom Fest on June 24th supports these goals.”
On Thursday, Fort Hood public affairs clarified the decision to hold the event on June 24 this year was a Fort Hood “command group” decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.