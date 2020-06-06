HARKER HEIGHTS —Around 100 people at a time came and went through the Harker Heights Event Center to buy, sell or trade their firearms for the Real Texas Gun Show on Saturday.
The event was the first Real Texas Gun Show since March 16, according to the event organizer and the owner of the Real Texas Gun Show, Aubrey Sanders Jr.
Sanders said the show would likely serve around 2,000 people over Saturday and today.
“Everybody is going absolutely stir crazy at home,” Sanders said. “So I am glad to be here.”
Sanders said the event followed Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidelines surrounding maximum capacity and social distancing.
“We’re like a big second family,” Sanders said.
Justin Briggs was at the gun show looking around to possibly buy some firearms.
“I love going to gun shows to find a good deal and this is the first one that’s been on for awhile, so I wanted to check it out,” Briggs said.
Jerry Light, a Florence resident and a vendor at the gun show, was selling some of his personal knives and firearms.
“I enjoy it because the people are all pretty decent people and we pretty much share the same values on a lot of things and a lot of these people are just good friends,” Light said.
Temple resident Wayne Gabriel was looking to buy or trade guns.
Gabriel said he was glad to be back because there hasn’t been a gun show since spring break and he said there wasn’t much of a difference in this gun show to shows that were held prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
The show staff did check the temperature of all of the people who entered the building.
Sanders said gun shows provide a service to the members of the community who don’t want to buy their guns from the big box stores.
The gun show will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.