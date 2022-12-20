Killeen city officials said Tuesday that nearly 3,500 addresses were still under restrictions from a boil-water notice, which caused at least one business to temporarily close and others to change up their menu items.
The good news is that repairs have been made and the results will be available by 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to Killeen spokesman Marcus Hood.
Hood said 3,481 customers were impacted by the notice. Of that number, 3,196 were residential, 238 were commercial businesses, 12 were institutional to include churches, schools, etc; one electrical substation and 34 vacant areas, mostly empty or parking lots.
“The repair was completed yesterday (Monday) at 5 p.m.,” according to an email from Hood. “Samples were delivered to the testing lab at 10;30 a.m. today (Tuesday).”
The boil-water order was issued early Monday after a contractor broke a major city water pipe.
Ervin Cable Construction bored into an 8-inch water main where it ties into the 16-inch transmission main that provides water to the entire middle pressure plane, according to Hood. Ervin Cable is installing fiber optic lines throughout the city and was working in the 1600 block of South Second Street when the incident occurred.
The affected area is bounded by Fort Hood Street on the west, W.S. Young Drive on the east, Interstate 14 on the south and Hallmark Avenue on the north end.
On Tuesday morning, Starbucks, in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street, had discontinued serving any hot beverages. According to one customer, the coffee giant was open but limiting service to bottled drinks and packaged items.
Raising Cane’s, the chicken restaurant next door, posted a sign on its drive-through menu board that read, “Temporarily Closed due to City of Killeen boil order. Apologies for the inconvenience.”
Just down from Cane’s are two fast-food chain restaurants. At Burger King, a manager confirmed that they were not selling fountain drinks and were running low on packaged drinks and bottled water. The manager had been notified of the boil-water notice from the corporate office.
At Church’s Chicken, none of the workers were aware there was a boil-water notice issued. The manager on duty proceeded to contact someone from the city.
In a telephone call to other area restaurants, there was mixed response to the situation. Some were aware of the boil-water notice and some were not.
In response to a question regarding the possibility that businesses would close because of this, Hood replied, “There have been no business closures reported to the City. Water was maintained throughout the repairs to the majority of the affected service area; just with low pressure.”
Hood said the city will be billing the contractor for all repair costs and loss of water.
