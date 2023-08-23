A bomb threat was reported Wednesday morning which led to the evacuation of a Fort Cavazos elementary school about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Fort Cavazos Directorate of Emergency Services responded to the “area around (the school) for a reported bomb threat not directly involving the school,” according to a statement Wednesday afternoon from Fort Cavazos officials.
According to the statement, the incident at Venable Village Elementary School was resolved quickly and out of “an abundance of caution,” students were evacuated to a safe location on school property after one person was taken into custody, officials said.
“(Students) were returned to their classrooms within a short time,” said Tom Rheinlander, Fort Cavazos director of public affairs.
A Killeen ISD notification system sent the following message out electronically: “Venable Village has been evacuated due to a threat of violence by a parent. All students and staff have been evacuated and Military Police are on scene. We have the students in a safe area. Please do NOT come to the campus at this time. Check email for more info-KISD.”
Tanya Stephens, a grandmother to a student at the school, was one of those who saw the KISD text.
The original notification from KISD did not say it was a bomb threat, causing confusion on why the students were brought outside. In a typical safety lockdown, students and teachers remain inside the building.
“When the all clear was sounded, my daughter went to get her children,” Stephens said. “We were horrified that these children were evacuated OUTSIDE.”
Stephens said her grandson didn’t understand “why they didn’t do what they had practiced.”
The children also said the teachers were confused about why the school was evacuated, she said.
A social media post from the Fort Cavazos DES Law Enforcement Division said that patrols responded to the area around Venable Elementary for a reported threat not directly involving the school.
‘One subject is in custody. This was deemed a mental health concern rather than a criminal event,” according to the post.
The Herald reached out to KISD and received a response from the communications department.
“All students and staff are safe, and the learning day is ongoing at Venable Village Elementary School,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya Northington said. “All further questions need to go through the Fort Cavazos Media Center.”
Army officials say the incident is still under investigation.
“Fort Cavazos law enforcement takes threats such as these seriously; if criminal acts are founded, charges will be made,” according to the release.
(1) comment
Why won't the KISD spokesperson talk about why a KISD school apparently didn't follow the safety routines they practiced. Are we supposed to believe it was safer for them outside? That doesn't seem to make sense.
The KISD spokesperson should be made to answer the question about a KISD school and its apparent failure to follow established safety procedures.
