A bomb threat was reported Wednesday morning which led to the evacuation of a Fort Cavazos elementary school about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Fort Cavazos Directorate of Emergency Services responded to the “area around (the school) for a reported bomb threat not directly involving the school,” according to a statement Wednesday afternoon from Fort Cavazos officials.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

MAJAG89

Why won't the KISD spokesperson talk about why a KISD school apparently didn't follow the safety routines they practiced. Are we supposed to believe it was safer for them outside? That doesn't seem to make sense.

The KISD spokesperson should be made to answer the question about a KISD school and its apparent failure to follow established safety procedures.

