Hot and humid weather will continue through early next week, resulting in a continued threat for heat-related illnesses, according to the National Weather Service website.
“We are wanting people to continue practicing heat safety, avoid extensive time outdoors during the heat,” meteorologist Allison Prater said Saturday. “Drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty, wear white loose clothing and especially checking on the elderly population.”
Sunday weather will see high a temperature of 101 with a low at 78 overnight.
Southwest winds will be around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Starting Monday, temperatures will slowly start increasing with a high temperature of 104 and a heat index similar to Sunday’s, along with the winds at 10-15 mph for the day. Low temperatures will be 77.
Tuesday will be sunny and hot with winds picking up to 25 mph. The high will be near 105, with the low being 77. The wind will pick up to 30 mph during the night.
Wednesday’s temperature will be the hottest for the week, climbing to 106 with winds reaching 25 mph. The low will be 76, with clear skies.
Starting Thursday the temperature will start slowly climbing back down, with a high of 103 and low of 76.
This trend will continue to Friday with similar wind patterns.
According to Prater, starting on Saturday, the temperature will be decreasing to the very low 100s.
