According to meteorologists from the National Weather Service, there is a higher chance for wildfire threats in the west side of I-35.
Residents are is encouraged to stay indoors, and if that’s not possible, drink lots of water and wear light, loose-fitting clothes.
There is also an increased chance of more heat-related illnesses this week, so NWS encourages more heat safety and looking out for pets and the vulnerable.
The coming week will see daily highs of around 105 degrees, with bright sunshine and no rain in the forecast.
Sunday’s high is expected to be 104 with a higher heat index; the overnight low will be 77. Winds will be around 10 mph.
On Monday, the high temperature will increase to 105, with the heat index increasing throughout the day. Winds will be increasing to 25 mph during the night, with a low temperature of 79.
Tuesday’s high will stay the same as the day before, falling to a nighttime low of about 78. Winds on Tuesday will be around 20 mph.
Wednesday is expected to be very hot and sunny, with another high of 105 and a higher heat index. The low overnight will be around 78. Winds will stay consistent at 20 mph.
Thursday will be mostly hot and sunny with hardly any clouds; the high is expected to be 105 once again, before falling to around 78 overnight.
Friday will continue the trend of daytime highs of 105 degrees and upper 70s for an overnight low.
