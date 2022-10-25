Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
The Killeen Police Department has not released police reports for several days, and issued a statement Tuesday regarding the issue. KPD said a technical "bug that is affecting the ability to export records," according to the statement.
“We were advised that at this time there is no date set for the fix, but hopefully it will be by the end of this week,” according to the public affairs office at KPD.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for theft was reported at 2:54 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident, duty on striking landscaping/highway fixture was reported at 8:36 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue.
A theft was reported at 1:44 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
An assault by threat was reported at 9:03 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest for terroristic threat of family or household was reported at 9:04 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident, duty on striking landscape/highway fixture was reported at 8:49 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Main Street.
An agency assist arrest was reported at 10:23 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 5:32 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on a warrant for speeding was reported at 6:22 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
An accident, duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 6:38 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 7:08 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Hardeman Street.
A vehicle theft was reported at 8:11 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A runaway was reported at 10:48 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:02 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Fraud was reported at 8:35 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest for fraud intent to obtain a controlled substance was reported at 9:36 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Walnut Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:25 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 12:18 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:07 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Broad Street.
A disturbance was reported at 6:35 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Third Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:41 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:01 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:50 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.