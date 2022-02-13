A total of nine candidates are vying for three seats heading into the primary on March 1.Whoever wins the primary, or runoff if one is necessary, is expected to win the seat since there are no Democratic challengers for either seat.
The seats up for grabs are county clerk and justice of the peace for Precincts 1 and 4.
Here is a look at the candidates for each race.
County Clerk
Tasha Bates is running for the position with 13 years of experience working for Lampasas County in court collections and as deputy auditor.
Bates completed real estate appraisal training in March of 2021. Since March of 2021, she also gained experience as a Family Services Counselor with Heritage Funeral Home. Bates is the financial and marketing manager of Broken B Erectors, LLC – a small construction company that is owned by her husband, Billy Bates.
Running for the position, Bates said her top issue is automation.
“The county clerk’s office has multiple document types that need automation,” Bates said. “Not just a court case management software is necessary, but also a system that can allow searches for deed records by name. “
Dee Ann Crawford, 42, is currently the county’s deputy clerk in the district clerk’s office. She has worked for Lampasas County for seven years.
Prior to working in the district clerk’s office, Crawford worked in the Lampasas County Clerk’s office as a deputy clerk for four years and prior to that, she was a deputy clerk for Denton County in the county clerk’s office.
Crawford is also prioritizing digitization and automation.
“I will begin the process of coordinating with Vital Statistics to issue birth certificates for those born in the State of Texas, I will begin the process of working with a vendor to set up an electronic case management system, as well as preparing to digitize the records to allow for e-recording,” Crawford said.
Dianne Miller is currently the administrative assistant for Lampasas County Judge Randy Hoyer. She has spent the past 14 years serving as administrative assistant to the county judge.
If elected, Miller said she would prioritize the continuance of the professional service offered out of the county clerk’s office as well as automation.
“I am prepared and competent to automate the office to the next level of online capability,” Miller said. “As we face growth in our community, I will proceed with caution, conservatism, fiscal responsibility and evaluate all possibilities to run the office efficiently and effectively.”
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Incumbent Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman is seeking election to the position in Precinct 1. She was appointed to serve in the position Oct. 1, 2021. Prior to that, she was a certified chief justice court clerk for JP Precinct 1, Place 1, for 15 years, serving under two separate justices.
If elected, Wakeman said she will continue to prioritize consistent, fair and impartial service to all when she reviews cases and makes a ruling. She is also prioritizing automation in the justice office.
“... we have already begun moving in the direction of E-Filing and I am pleased it will give our citizens an opportunity to obtain information more readily,” she said. “Availability of important information subject to deadlines must be accessed more easily.”
Wakeman said she would also expand a program she implemented for community service for teenagers.
James Mercer is a native of Lampasas. He has experience in business, law and the foster care and adoption sector, according to his website.
Mercer holds a doctorate degree in counseling psychology, a master’s degree in forensic psychology, a bachelor’s in child psychology and an associate degree in funeral service.
If elected, his priority will be working for the people.
“Being a Justice of the Peace is more than just being a judge and knowing the laws,” Mercer said on his website. “It’s about people, my belief is that government should be there when we need them and get out of the way when we don’t.”
Chris Munn is a certified public accountant and retired Lampasas County auditor, a position he served in from 2013-2018.
The Herald was unable to reach Munn for comment.
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
Gilbert Esparza, 48, is the current constable for Precinct 4 for Lampasas County.
He said the retirement of current Justice of the Peace Greg Chapman leaves a void that needs to be filled. Esparza said he is running so the residents of the county can have full access to the justice of the peace office.
“I pride myself on being a great communicator, which I believe is one of the most important tools in being effective in office from day one,” Esparza said.
Dan Hause, 54, is retired after 28 years of service with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He is also the fire chief of the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department. He has been a resident of Lampasas County for over 27 years.
If elected, his priority is to maintain the fiscal responsibility of the office while delivering fair, neutral, consistent and firm rulings and service.
“We are a country of laws, and when those laws are brought into question at the local level, the judge must be able to fairly rule on and apply those laws based upon the aforementioned qualities,” Hause said.
Matilde Uvalle-Werlinger is also running for the position. According to the Secretary of State website, her occupation is listed as police officer. A previous Herald article mentioned her as a detective with the Killeen Police Department.
As of Friday, the Herald had not received a response from Uvalle-Werlinger.
