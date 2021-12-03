Eleven police officers received their certificates Friday morning, signifying their completion of the Basic Peace Officer Course 2021 Delta from the Central Texas College Police Academy.
Three of the officers who graduated — Andrew Bosquez, Panmela Moura Rodriguez and Eliza Nealy — were new Copperas Cove Police Department Officers. Another — Edward Carr — was a new addition to the Nolanville Police Department.
“I’m excited. I’m excited to finally be done and get to work and be able to help the community and serve the community,” Bosquez said after being sworn in immediately following the graduation.
Copperas Cove Municipal Judge Bill Price swore the three Cove officers in simultaneously.
The Basic Peace Officer Course the 11 officers graduated from is a 22-week course that required them to be there 40 hours a week.
Class president Scott Ferguson of the Brownwood Police Department got emotional when recognizing the sacrifices their families had to make.
“They made sacrifices that went above and beyond in order for us to be here today,” Ferguson said, pausing a few times in order to not lose his composure. “And for that we say, ‘Thank you.’”
During the course, officer hopefuls learn a myriad of things, including defensive tactics, martial arts, firearms, driving and a slew of academic topics that range from the penal code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, multiculturalism and de-escalation, Clifton Osborne, the program coordinator, explained.
“It’s a validation that what we teach them that we’re preparing them with the basic skills and knowledge to become police officers,” Osborne said of the graduation. “And by completing this course and passing their TCOLE exam, it validates what we’re doing.”
During the course, guest instructors teach the various classes.
Ferguson announced that Kempner Mayor John Wilkerson had been elected by the class as the best guest instructor. Wilkerson is a reserve deputy with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the legislative liaison for the Texas Municipal Police Association.
Copperas Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson was the guest speaker at the graduation.
“This is one of the few professions where who you are matters as much on duty as it does off duty,” Wilson told the graduating officers. “What you say, how you say it, what you write, how you act and who you associate with all matters more than it ever has, and in some cases will become a permanent record.”
Before speaking, Wilson told the graduating officers that his speech may be “mean.”
His words of wisdom to the group included, “Don’t be famous,” “Don’t pick sides,” and “You earned this opportunity, but you don’t deserve it.”
He said his remarks were not to take away from the moment that should be commended as a big step but also a small piece to the bigger picture of being a good police officer.
“The biggest mistake most make after graduation is doing nothing — sitting back and waiting for everyone else to facilitate their success and then complaining when others don’t do it for them,” Wilson said.
Eight more officers from a night course are expected to graduate on Saturday.
The next Basic Peace Officer Course is scheduled to begin Jan. 24.
