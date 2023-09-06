A house fire in Copperas Cove this week displaced three people who had only been there for four days before the fire started.
Copperas Cove Fire Chief Garry Young said in a phone call Wednesday that the fire started Tuesday afternoon in a storage shed behind the home and spread to the house.
“After an investigation, the fire marshal listed the cause as undetermined,” Young said.
Young estimated the damage to the house to be around $30,000 but it was not deemed a total loss. The fire started shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
One of the residents, Terry Millianoes, said he and two of his friends had just moved into the home on Sept. 1.
“I was able to get some of their personal things and the clothes I could grab,” Millianoes said. “The women lost the most. Alexa lost almost everything she owned.”
Millianoes has started a GoFundMe for the group with a goal of $6,000. He said that the money raised will help secure safe environment for the friends to live and replace furniture, clothes, and electronics that were lost to the fire.
