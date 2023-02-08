The Harker Heights and Killeen fire departments responded to a fire at a house in Harker Heights Wednesday morning that proved fatal for a family cat.
The fire was reported around 6 a.m. Wednesday, fire officials said. When firefighters arrived at the house in the 400 block of Tomahawk Drive, they saw “heavy smoke and fire were originating from the garage area,” officials said in a news release.
All residents had evacuated the house by the time firefighters arrived. The fire was put out within around 15 minutes and was contained to the garage, which had significant damage, the release said.
Three adults were displaced and are being assisted by Red Cross. No human occupants or firefighters were injured, the release said. A family pet died; however, officials did not say what kind of animal it was.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
