The Harker Heights and Killeen fire departments responded to a fire at a house in Harker Heights Wednesday morning that proved fatal for a family cat.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. Wednesday, fire officials said. When firefighters arrived at the house in the 400 block of Tomahawk Drive, they saw “heavy smoke and fire were originating from the garage area,” officials said in a news release.

