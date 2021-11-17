Installation of utilities will force the closure of one Killeen roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will close northbound Condor Street from Duval Drive to Metropolitan Drive for the utilities work, the city said in a news release Wednesday.
The Engineering Division will also close Acron Drive from Prairie Drive to Mountain View Drive, and Hidden Hill Drive from Schwertner Drive to Whitmire Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, the release said.
Road closures are weather dependent. Roads will be open to local traffic only and will reopen after work hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.