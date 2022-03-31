At least three, local Vietnam veterans will be heading to the nation’s capital this week as a part of the Honor Flight program.
Honor Flight is a program that takes veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to their service and the many that have lost their lives defending the country.
Retired Army Lt. Col. Bob Gordon along with retired Majors Ray Arrington and Jasper Hunter are three Killeen residents who will be among the other 40 veterans from Texas heading to D.C. today. There will even be a female World War II veteran who is 101-years-old on the trip.
“One of the people from our church went years ago on the trip told them that they really needed to go,” said local resident Keri Davila, who is Gordon’s daughter. “They were supposed to go in November but my dad ended up getting surgery, so they had to delay but they have been eagerly waiting to go.”
The men will be leaving Friday morning and will be back on Saturday.
