Three unoccupied mobile homes sustained major fire damage Sunday morning after a suspected grass fire spread to the structures.
A fire in the 500 block of Shady Lane - just outside of southwest Killeen's city limits - on Sunday left three mobile homes mostly destroyed, though firefighters were able to quickly get the blaze under control. Firefighters on the scene said all three buildings were unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were sustained.
Fire crews with the Southwest Bell County Volunteer Fire Department and Florence Fire Department were working the scene. A crew from Killeen Fire Station #5 was also dispatched to the fire, but crews reportedly had the blaze under control by the time it arrived.
According to firefighters on scene, a call of a grass fire with possible structure damage came in around 11:12 a.m. When the Southwest Bell County Volunteer Fire Department arrived they found all three structures engulfed in flames.
The Bell County Fire Marshal's office is currently investigating the origins of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.