Business is booming along and near Clear Creek Road in west Killeen with three new strip malls being built.
One strip mall, located on Watercrest Road near the new QuikTrip convenience store, is under construction by Sirata Commercial. A Subway has already signed to be in the building, taking up 1,500 square feet with a drive-thru.
“We have a total of 4,500 square feet and we have the ability to make it all restaurants. We even have the option for a second restaurant with a drive-thru,” said Tesina Painter, a Realtor with Sirata Commercial.
Painter explained there is the option for two 1,500-square-foot spaces or one 3,000-square-foot space but it depends on who buys the space. The construction end date for this project was not specified.
The second and third strip malls are both owned by Realty 1 Partners and are located next to each other on Clear Creek Road and Brandon Drive, near a Taco Bell.
“We should be finished getting our certificate of occupancy by the end of May or the first week of June,” said Kris Bender, a realtor with Realty 1 Partners. “Integrity Nail Bar, Jeremias Italian Ice, and Tune Up: The Manly Salon have already signed to lease space. We are also working to set up contracts with King of Liquors and Papa Johns.”
Each of the two buildings is around 9,310 square feet.
“We specialize in building the shell of the building and then adding walls once a certain amount of square feet are leased by companies.” Bender said. “Not everyone does it this way but it allows us to give as much space as needed.”
Once the certificate of occupancy is obtained, businesses who signed with Realty 1 Partners can then finish construction on their designated spaces and officially open.
