Harker Heights police are still investigating the incident around 4:15 a.m. Sunday at a night club that sent three men to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights — all of whom said they were shot inside the club.
Those three men are not the only ones who have been shot there in the past 14 months.
Prior to Sunday’s shooting at Club Krush, 201 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., at least three other people were shot there in 2020 — one of them fatally.
In January 2020, a man was involved in a fight inside the club and ended up having gunshot wounds to the face and neck. He was initially taken to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights and later airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
On March 15, 2020, Michael Anthony Hackney Jr., 32, was fatally shot. At the time, police said witnesses told them the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument. Hackney died at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Police also learned of another man with non life-threatening injuries that was treated at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood.
Cleve Dantron Marcel Franklin, 26, of Austin, was arrested in connection to Hackney’s death. On Aug. 12, 2020, Franklin was indicted on a charge of murder.
Fort Hood
On Feb. 25, in a joint letter to soldiers and family members, Fort Hood commanding officer Lt. Gen. Pat White and Fort Hood Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne, Fort Hood put Club Krush on its list of banned establishments for soldiers and their families.
White and Burgoyne said post leadership had conducted an Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board to review local businesses that do not meet safety and health standards.
The letter in which White and Burgoyne announced the decision about Club Krush, the command team was updating soldiers and family members how the post had been addressing the many recommendations made by the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee. The committee evaluated Fort Hood’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program.
Questions to Heights police Tuesday were not immediately answered, and attempts to reach the club were unsuccessful as of press time.
