For the third time this year, the Copperas Cove Senior Activity Center will be temporarily closed.
City officials said on Facebook that the senior center will be closed “for a week or so,” “due to an unforeseen staffing concern.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
For the third time this year, the Copperas Cove Senior Activity Center will be temporarily closed.
City officials said on Facebook that the senior center will be closed “for a week or so,” “due to an unforeseen staffing concern.”
Members of the senior center have been notified, the city said on Facebook.
The Senior Activity Center, 1012 North Drive, Suite 5, closed from March 8 to April 6 due to the sudden departure of the center’s director.
It closed again from April 29 to June 1 for repairs from a water pipe break in the building.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.