Rain and thunderstorms are expected multiple times throughout the coming week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. There are higher chances earlier in the week, with chances decreasing as the week goes on.
Today the high temperature is expected to reach just 87 degrees, while the low temperature should drop down to 67 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m., growing to a 70% chance after 11 p.m.
On Memorial Day the high temperature is expected to drop quite a bit, reaching 81 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 67 degrees. There is an 80% chance of rain throughout the day Monday.
The high temperature is expected to hit 81 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 63 degrees. There is a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day Tuesday.
On Wednesday the high temperature could rise to 82 degrees while the low temperature could hit 64 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day Wednesday.
The high temperature will reach 82 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 66 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day Thursday.
The high temperature will rise to 82 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 67 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day Friday.
