Severe thunderstorms with reports of possible tornadoes spread damage across parts of North and Central Texas on Monday, injuring at least four people, officials said.
Officials reported damage throughout Jacksboro, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Fort Worth. There, photographs posted on social media showed a storm ripped the wall and roof from parts of Jacksboro High School, especially its gym.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” school principal Starlas Sanders told WFAA-TV in Dallas.
The storm also struck the city’s animal shelter, but the amount of damage wasn’t immediately clear.
The Killeen area escaped much of the severe weather that ravaged the central portion of the state Monday, with most of the damaging storms passing to the north or east of the area.
The area was under a tornado warning until 7:15 p.m. Monday, as a rotating storm was reported to the south of Killeen, moving to the northeast.
Other severe storms with possible tornadoes were reported in Salado and Hutto. One confirmed tornado touched down in Rock Rock, damaging some homes and businesses early Monday evening. Another tornado touched down in Jarrell.
No injuries were immediately reported. The entire Central Texas area remained under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Monday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Bishop said Monday’s outbreak was an example of typical springtime, stormy weather.
According to Bishop, the Killeen area saw just under 0.5 inches of rain Monday. Wind gusts of 45 mph were experienced in Killeen, while Temple had wind gusts up to 48 mph. Near Bowie, in north-central Texas, damage was reportedly widespread with reports of some people trapped in collapsed structures. Parts of central and east Texas, especially the Austin and College Station areas, also saw severe storms reported as tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.
The rain was expected to bring relief to some areas of Texas hit by wildfires, but windy weather was expected to follow. The Killeen-area forecast for today is for sunny, windy and cooler conditions, with a high of 63, dipping to a low of 44 tonight.
