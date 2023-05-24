Chances for rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Friday for the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area.
According to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, slightly better chances for storms will arrive on Monday and Tuesday across all of North Texas.
“Widespread severe weather is not expected at this time,” said Trevor Ault, a meteorologist with the weather service. “Thunderstorms may be ongoing early Thursday morning across parts of North and Central Texas as another complex is expected to make a run at the region with a northwest flow above it.”
Discussion on the NWA website said, similar to the last few days, a lull in activity is expected in the wake of the thunderstorms, so Thursday afternoon generally be dry across the region with temperatures in the mid 80s.
“While there will still be afternoon storms developing in West Texas, these should move more southerly Friday night and again on Saturday. So, it’s likely we’ll see a lull in overnight thunderstorms, but we can`t rule out some isolated afternoon thunderstorms each day,” Ault said.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 and light east winds at 5-10 mph. Overnight, the low is expected to be around 65.
Friday, it will be much the same with a high temperature near 85 and a low around 64.
Saturday will be a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 86. Clouds are expected to roll in in the evening with a low around 66.
Sunday should be partly sunny with a high near 87 and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Gusts may get as high as 20 mph as overnight lows should be around 67.
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted for Memorial Day as the high should reach 86. The chance of rain continues at 20% throughout the evening with the low expected to be around 67.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly sunny skies and a high near 88.
