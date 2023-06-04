weather

Cloudy skies could be seen on Sunday afternoon.

 By Jana Lynn Kilcrease

It will likely be a wet week ahead for the Killeen area as high chances of rain are expected through Thursday.

On Monday, the high is expected to be around 85 degrees with partly sunny skies, but there is a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms starting at 4 p.m. The low for Monday will be around 66 degrees and a north northwest wind around 5 mph.

