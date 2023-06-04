It will likely be a wet week ahead for the Killeen area as high chances of rain are expected through Thursday.
On Monday, the high is expected to be around 85 degrees with partly sunny skies, but there is a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms starting at 4 p.m. The low for Monday will be around 66 degrees and a north northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday’s high will be around 85 degrees with a low of around 66 degrees similar to Monday’s forecast. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms is possible after 1 p.m. Tuesdays winds will also see a light 5 mph wind headed north northwest wind and turning southeast after midnight.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of around 87 degrees with a calm 5 mph wind becoming south southwest in the morning. The low will be around 69. A 20 percent chance of precipitation is expected during the day.
Thursday’s temperature will be partly cloudy with a high around 91 degrees and a low around 69 degrees. A 20 percent chance of precipitation is expected during the day.
Friday will give the area a break from the rain with sunny skies becoming partly cloudy Friday night. The high will be around 94 degrees and the low will be around 70 degrees.
