Tickets are selling fast for the third annual Forge University Research Park & Innovation District Summit at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
The summit, which will begin at 11 a.m. Jan. 11, is hosted by the university, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and U.S. Army Operational Test Command.
A&M-Central Texas has been in the process of developing a research park on the campus for the past several years.
Tickets cost $25 for individuals, $200 for a table of eight or $15 for virtual access. Sponsorship packages are also available at various prices. They can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3hZAgpz
The summit will have three guest speakers to discuss the research park’s collaborations with Fort Hood, the Operational Test Command, defense, and the technology industry. In addition to capitalizing on those partnerships, the Research Park also has plans to expand on research opportunities.
“Development of the research park is a tremendous opportunity for the Central Texas region. It brings the potential for economic growth by attracting new industries and businesses to the area to take advantage of one of our greatest assets — human capital.” said Keith Sledd, executive director at Heart of Texas Defense Alliance. “We have a tremendous talent pipeline that develops talent from multiple populations including cooperative programs between our independent school districts, community colleges, and universities; uniquely skilled military spouses; transitioning Soldiers; and a diverse veteran population.”
The keynote speaker is John Morgan III, a senior executive at IBM. Speakers also include Stephen Coulston, principal at Perkins & Will in Austin and Scott Connell, CEO and president at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, according to the release.
The summit will feature two different panels, which include the morning panel with Saurabh Biswas, executive director for commercialization and entrepreneurship at Texas A&M, and Col. Todd Buchs, assistant vice provost at Baylor University.
The afternoon panel will feature Favio Lopez, president & COO of Trideum Corporation; Tina Ady, deputy chancellor at Central Texas College; and John Kim, founder and CEO of Geeks & Nerds.
