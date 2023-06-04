Killeen City Council has changed the start time of Tuesday’s Council Meeting Workshop from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Meetings are held at City Hall, 101 N. College St. usually at 5 p.m., but “due to training and scheduling conflicts,” the time has been changed, according to a news release Friday.
