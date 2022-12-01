St. Joseph Catholic Church Bazaar

Adriana Ornelas operates the St. Joseph Catholic Church youth groups table Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, during the 40th annual Christmas bazaar at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

The Altar and Rosary Society will be hosting its annual , 2903 Rancier Avenue in Killeen, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event is family friendly and free to attend.

The church’s bazaar, run by volunteers, began in 1965.

