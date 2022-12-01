The Altar and Rosary Society will be hosting its annual , 2903 Rancier Avenue in Killeen, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event is family friendly and free to attend.
The church’s bazaar, run by volunteers, began in 1965.
Also at the bazaar, the Christmas Café will be selling hot dogs, chips, drinks and a variety of soups.
Vendors will be offering a variety of options for goods and gifts.
The Carpenter’s Crew, a church ministry comprised of teenagers, will sale baked goods to raise money. Another church ministry, The Night Cappers, will do the same. The Religious Article store will set up a table with items for purchase as well, organizers said. No raffles will be permitted at the event.
President of the bazaar Sandra O’Brien said her mother — the late Maria Gonzales — was a diligent member who served and volunteered for many years until her death. She said her mother would be proud of what she’s doing.
“It’s just a nice feeling to give back to the church,” O’Brien said.
