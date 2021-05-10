This is the last week to register for youth kickball with the city of Killeen.
The city has a youth kickball league for boys and girls ages 3 to 6 and the games will be played in two divisions in June and July, according to a Facebook post by the city.
Regular registration ends Friday and late registration runs until May 21.
Those interested can register at the Family Recreation Center or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/killeen/Activity_Search.
For more information, residents can email mmims@killeentexas.gov.
