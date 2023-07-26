Tip a cop.jpg

Officers from the Texas Law Enforcement Run will be taking tips for their services as wait staff from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Texas Roadhouse, 3709 E. Central Texas Expressway, in Killeen.

The annual Tip-A-Cop event proceeds benefit Special Olympics Texas, a year-round movement that provides sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Organizers ask the public to come out and support them for a great cause.

