Cadaver dogs and several Killeen Police Department personnel were searching a vacant lot in Killeen Thursday for possible human remains.
About a dozen police officers, multiple dogs and piles of earth, some nearly 6 feet high, covered the lot Thursday morning in the 100 block of East Young Avenue, near Rancier Avenue in north Killeen.
Teams from KPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and Team Texas K9s, a private company out of Troy, were also on the scene. The investigation began late Wednesday, after police received a tip from a “private citizen,” police said.
According to the lead investigator, KPD Capt. Anthony Lourence, the search for human remains requires K9 units with specific training that KPD does not currently have.
“We have received information that there could be evidence that there may be human remains at this property,” Lourence said. “This is not related to a specific case we’re currently aware of, it’s not an active case.”
According to Lourence, KPD contacted Team Texas K9s to aid them in the search.
KPD’s criminal investigations mobile unit, a highly specialized van, was also at the scene — an area about 1,000 square feet cordoned off with yellow caution tape.
A handler with Team Texas worked a black and tan dog over a patch of upturned dirt that appeared to have been recently dug up. After several starts and stops, the dog barked but did not appear to alert its handler on a specific location.
Lourence and his team provided no further details about the scene or any indication what additional evidence they were looking for, except possible human remains.
“We are determined to do our due diligence with the information we received,” Lourence said.
