As triple-digit temperatures continue to cook Central Texas, area residents are turning to experts for tips on how to sustain their plants through the ongoing drought.
In the Killeen-Fort Hood area, the intense record-breaking heat has forced some to cancel outdoor events, caused a spike in heat-related illness 9-1-1 calls, and left residents wondering how their parched lawns or gardens will survive summer.
Bell County Master Gardeners Association spokeswoman Teri Marceau said the organization has seen an uptick in heat-related calls in recent weeks from concerned residents seeking lawn and garden guidance.
In an interview Wednesday, Marceau highlighted important tips for residents concerned with the ongoing dry conditions.
Contrary to common belief, she said watering at night is not recommended.
“The reason we don’t water at night is because the humidity level rises and fungus tends to grow,” Marceau said. “You want to water between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. when it’s still cool.”
Residents with container gardens should water more than usual, she said, as potted plants are more likely to dry out in the current conditions.
Ideally, she said, yards should be watered in 10-minute increments to give the water time to percolate into the soil, and to cut back on the amount of water lost to evaporation or runoff.
Those with water sprinkler systems, she said, should ensure they are not wasting water by inadvertently watering the streets or sidewalks.
“Things that people don’t realize is that the water we have is all the water we have,” she said. “We’re not getting new water.”
As far as trees are concerned, the spokeswoman said most established trees will be able to cope with the dry conditions.
“It’s your immature trees,” she said. “Ones planted in the fall or spring that need that water.”
On average, an immature tree needs roughly 50 gallons of water a week, she said, to survive drought conditions.
“They need extra care, extra water because they’re trying to establish themselves,” she said.
In addition to calls regarding drought concerns, Marceau said callers have also frequently called lately to complain about a six-legged pest.
The drought conditions have caused an increase in grasshoppers, she said, who thrive in dry climates.
“The grasshoppers are in full force right now,” she said. “They’ll get worse, too, they love it like this.”
Grasshoppers, although seen as a nuisance, do not pose a major threat to Bell County crops or vegetation, she said.
The Bell County Master Gardeners Association in Belton offers a help desk to answer residents’ horticulture-related questions.
For assistance, call the help desk between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (254) 933-5304 or email at bell.mg@agnet.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.