Killeen’s Tipsy 5K is back this Saturday.
Starting at 6 p.m. at Stonetree Golf Course, 1600 Stonetree Drive, participants in the 5-kilometer run will be able to sign up for a wristband that will entitle them to three beers after the event.
“Entry fee for the race is $30,” according to a Killeen city news release. “Registrants 21 years and older have the option of purchasing a wristband during registration that will entitle them to three 12-ounce beers after the event.”
For more information, call 254-501-6390. Registration is available online at Killeentexas.gov/Centex.
