The City of Killeen Public Works department hosted a tire recycling event Saturday that drew over 40 cars at the Killeen Special Events Center.
“This is our first year doing this event,” said Killeen recycling manager William Gould. “Normally the Solid Waste Department would go around during the Spring Clean-Up and they would collect four or eight tires per household, so this year in lieu of that we did this event to give Killeen residents to donate tires here at no charge to them.”
Gould said the department recycles tires year-round for a fee of $3.50 per tire.
“We are hoping to do this again next year,” he said. “We will get the word out a little bit better next time so we will have a bigger turnout. So far today we have over 300 tires.”
Reliable Tires, which provided the trailer to store the donations, will accept the tires and use them for different things.
“They are going to take the tires back to Burnet and they grind them up and utilize them,” Gould said. “They use them for cushioning on playgrounds, rubber in running tracks for schools where the rubber can get dipped in different colors. I believe they also use them in some sort of paving materials and stuff like that.”
The Killeen Transfer Station, 12200 State Highway 195, accepts tires for a fee. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
