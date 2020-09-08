Killeen residents needing to recycle tires can do so for free Saturday in Killeen, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release.
The city has scheduled a tire recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
“Four car or light truck tires up to 22 inches will be accepted per household,” the release said. “Proof of address will be required to participate.”
Over-sized tires, tractor tires and tires from businesses will not be accepted.
The Killeen Transfer Station, 12200 State Highway 195, accepts tires for a fee. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
