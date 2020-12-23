Holiday lights

Bill and Kay Kirkland’s yard is filled with Christmas light displays. The couple began collecting lights more than 50 years ago. The public is invited to visit the display at 8431 State Highway 95 in Temple.

It’s the time of year to load the kids up in the car, grab some hot chocolate and see the lights — Christmas lights, that is.

With Christmas fast approaching, area families can take the opportunity to canvass neighborhoods looking at light displays put on by fellow residents.

But where are the top spots to go? The Herald has compiled a list of addresses based on city decorating contest winners and other sources.

Below is a list of some of the addresses in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove that have a particularly impressive light display. This list is not all-encompassing of all light displays in the respective cities.

Killeen

5412 Siltstone Loop

4002 Stallion Drive

2901 Bastion Loop

Harker Heights

202 Red Oak Drive

220 W. Cardinal Lane

107 Moody Circle

407 Ponderosa Drive

428 Winter Sun Drive

3021 Rain Dance Loop

2011 Shadow Ridge Road

1503 Spicewood Circle

512 Pioneer Trail

2939 Apache Loop

Copperas Cove

1425 Lubbock Drive

1324 Eagle Trail

616 S. First St.

1605 Little St.

Also in Harker Heights, the 2020 Carlson Christmas Light Show will be from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight and 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights.

Visitors must stay in their vehicles to view the synchronized 45-minute light show, beginning at the top of the hour, and can hear the accompanying music by tuning into FM 88.1 with their car radios. Go to https://www.facebook.com/carlsonlightdisplay or http://carlsonlights.com/ for more information and updates.

Belton-Temple area

There are also a couple options for those looking to travel to Belton or Temple.

In Temple, Bill and Kay Kirkland are inviting the public to drive through their light display at 8431 State Highway 95.

The Kirklands began their light display nearly 50 years ago, and their display takes up over an acre.

The lights are on from around 5:45 to 10 p.m. every night through New Year’s Eve.

Nature in Lights, the 5.5-mile-long drive-thru holiday light display, is open every day from 5:30 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 3, including today and Friday at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. The event’s Santa’s Village will be open through Thursday and features vendors, crafts and more.

Gate fees are $20 for cars, minivans, and pickups; $25 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger van or larger bus.

The entrance to Nature in Lights is at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton.

FME News Service contributed to this report.

