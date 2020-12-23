It’s the time of year to load the kids up in the car, grab some hot chocolate and see the lights — Christmas lights, that is.
With Christmas fast approaching, area families can take the opportunity to canvass neighborhoods looking at light displays put on by fellow residents.
But where are the top spots to go? The Herald has compiled a list of addresses based on city decorating contest winners and other sources.
Below is a list of some of the addresses in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove that have a particularly impressive light display. This list is not all-encompassing of all light displays in the respective cities.
Killeen
5412 Siltstone Loop
4002 Stallion Drive
2901 Bastion Loop
Harker Heights
202 Red Oak Drive
220 W. Cardinal Lane
107 Moody Circle
407 Ponderosa Drive
428 Winter Sun Drive
3021 Rain Dance Loop
2011 Shadow Ridge Road
1503 Spicewood Circle
512 Pioneer Trail
2939 Apache Loop
Copperas Cove
1425 Lubbock Drive
1324 Eagle Trail
616 S. First St.
1605 Little St.
Also in Harker Heights, the 2020 Carlson Christmas Light Show will be from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight and 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights.
Visitors must stay in their vehicles to view the synchronized 45-minute light show, beginning at the top of the hour, and can hear the accompanying music by tuning into FM 88.1 with their car radios. Go to https://www.facebook.com/carlsonlightdisplay or http://carlsonlights.com/ for more information and updates.
Belton-Temple area
There are also a couple options for those looking to travel to Belton or Temple.
In Temple, Bill and Kay Kirkland are inviting the public to drive through their light display at 8431 State Highway 95.
The Kirklands began their light display nearly 50 years ago, and their display takes up over an acre.
The lights are on from around 5:45 to 10 p.m. every night through New Year’s Eve.
Nature in Lights, the 5.5-mile-long drive-thru holiday light display, is open every day from 5:30 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 3, including today and Friday at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. The event’s Santa’s Village will be open through Thursday and features vendors, crafts and more.
Gate fees are $20 for cars, minivans, and pickups; $25 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger van or larger bus.
The entrance to Nature in Lights is at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.