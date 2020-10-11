With no-knock warrants for police a matter of local and national debate, Killeen City Council candidate Carla Escalante has no problem with getting rid of this controversial tactic.
“They are a danger to our officers and families in communities alike,” Escalante said by email. “Better strategies are in place for successfully catching criminals at their residence other than possibly endangering lives.”
The 90-day temporary hold on requesting search warrants that include a provision to the knock and announce rule has expired, the Killeen Police Department announced Monday. KPD Chief Charles Kimble clarified by email that the department did not put a suspension of no-knock warrants altogether, rather a ban on those that are for drug only related offenses.
A review committee made up of Taneika Driver-Moultrie, Ron Walker, Bruce Raymond, Luis Wilmot, Jack Ralston and Assistant Chief Jeff Donohue conducted a review process of KPD’s no-knock warrant policy.
“Our goal and our mission at the Killeen Police Department is to reduce crime, to reduce the fear of crime, and to enhance public safety,” Kimble said in a letter summarizing the department’s findings. “In order to do our jobs efficiently and as safe as possible for everyone, we may sometimes have to conduct a no-knock search warrant. However, before that takes place, we want you, the community, to understand that there are updated procedures that are followed.”
Kimble said under one updated procedure KPD will not serve a narcotic-only no-knock search warrant, but will continue to do so on murder suspects, certain hostage situations, violent and dangerous offenders and any exigent circumstances that meet the warrant criteria.
James Scott Reed, a Black man, 40 at the time of his death, was killed by a single bullet during a no-knock narcotics raid at his Killeen home on Feb. 27, 2019. The family’s pending lawsuit alleges that at least 22 rounds were fired by KPD SWAT team members during the early morning raid. As a result no-knock warrants have become a topic of discussion among Killeen residents. Several protests have taken place, including the “Justice for Scottie” caravan rally on Oct. 3, near James Reed’s home at 215 W. Hallmark Ave.
On the national level, Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot when officers executing a no-knock warrant entered her Louisville, Kentucky, residence on March 13. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired on the officers, who returned fire, injuring Walker and killing Taylor.
Candidates react
Council candidate Nina Cobb also has concerns with the no-knock warrant practice.
This warrant “is issued under the belief that any evidence they hope to find can be destroyed during the time that police identify themselves,” Cobb said by email. “It effects the family as well as the officer.
“If my home was broken into in the middle of any part of the day, without knowledge and I am there, I would probably reach for my legal weapon that I carry to fire for protection because I have no clue who’s there and I am startled/afraid/scared,” Cobb added. “I could only support if substantial overwhelming evidence proves the officers must enter.”
As for what the ramifications of this policy are, Cobb’s answer was very simple: lives lost.
“We never want this to happen,” she said, adding that she would support a change in this policy. “Chief Kimble and his staff will have to sit down and do what’s best. The chief and his staff have shown themselves to be just in their dealings, transparent to our community and fair in their decisions. However, if there is reasonably belief that exigent circumstances, such as the destruction of evidence or danger to officers will exist, a no-knock warrant should be issued.”
Other candidates offered varied views on this policy.
“While I support Chief Kimble and the job he’s done in Killeen lowering and stabilizing crime rates since being appointed as our police chief, I do not understand the need for no-knock warrants,” Ken Wilkerson said, adding that he would support a ban on them. “I’ve researched the issue both locally and nationally, and the cons outweigh the pros. While providing an element of surprise for police, no-knock warrants also increase the potential for violent interactions.”
Wilkerson stressed that he supports due process, and the importance of competent, fair and accountable law enforcement.
“However, no-knock warrants risk the lives of police, bystanders and the assailants, who should be tried in a court of law instead of while being apprehended,” he said. “Now that the moratorium has been lifted, I expect the same unnecessarily dangerous encounters of the past will take place. It may afford law enforcement with a perceived advantage, and may even enable them to succeed on occasion, but that element of surprise is not worth the risk it imposes.”
Leo Gukeisen offered a different view.
“I support no-knock warrants, and after reading the policy I do support KPD’s decision to keep the no-knock warrant as a tool to be used,” Gukeisen said by email. “I would vote to pass the current policy and would vote against removing the no knock warrant from the KPD.”
Ed Skinner suggested a more balanced approach.
“The Killeen City Council should work with the police department and find a way to sparingly use no-knock warrants,” Skinner said by email. “Reasonable limits should be placed on their usage. We need to enforce the law while protecting the innocent.”
Rickey Williams also supports taking a cautious approach, and that it should not become a “static policy.”
“The loss of human life is always tragic,” Williams said in a statement. “It does not matter whether it’s a uniform officer who has taken an oath to protect and serve or someone who may find themselves on the other side of the law or even more tragically an innocent person. There is a place within the police service for no-knock warrants. We must acknowledge that there are situations that occur in society where trying to arrest a citizen can create great danger not only for law enforcement but for the community that is around the location.”
Williams also cited the review committee set up by KPD on the issue, and that he agreed with its findings.
“No-knock warrants must be used with the greatest of restraint and must be approved and justified by the likelihood of extreme violence, destruction of evidence or escape hence, the use of the term ‘exigent circumstances’ within the released committee document,” he said. “I hope they continue to be used only in the most extreme circumstances and that through the process of properly vetting their need and use that our community can be a safer place and sustain no further loss of life.
“On further steps KPD can take; The use of no knocks must never become a static policy. It should always be under constant evaluation as to its implementation and appropriate uses. ... If a change to this policy is for the good of our citizens and public servants and is shown by data, I would be open to reviewing information to improve how this tool is used.”
To see the complete response of the KPD’s No Knock Committee, visit www.killeentexas.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2837/No-Knock-Committee-Recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.