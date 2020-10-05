Today is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
Anyone who is a United States citizen and will be at least 18 by Election Day can register, but it must be done in the county in which they reside.
Bell County residents can register by going to https://bit.ly/32bXGNL to access the Bell County Elections Department’s voter registration website or by going to VoteTexas.gov to print an application that can be mailed to the local elections administrator.
Residents may also pick up a voter registration application at the Bell County Elections Administrator’s office at 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton, or at local libraries, Texas Department of Public Safety offices and Texas Department of Human Services offices.
At least 208,845 residents are registered to vote in Bell County.
The last day to apply for ballot by mail is coming Oct. 23. To eligible for a mail-in ballot, registered voters must be 65 or older; disabled; will be out of the county on Election Day and the entire early voting period; or in jail but still eligible to vote.
Eligible residents may go to https://bit.ly/2ETm2D1 to submit an application through the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.
Early voting will kick off next week. Registered voters may cast their ballot at any of six polling locations in the county. Early voting starts Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.