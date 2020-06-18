The organizers from the Take BACC our Streets (Bring Awareness to Community Crime) march — held in Killeen last year — are holding an event over the July 4 weekend to continue their mission in coming together as a community.
The Together We Stand event is scheduled to be held at Marlboro park, 798 Highland Ave., in Killeen. Specific times for the event are still being finalized.
There will be family-fun activities including a bounce house, face painting and water balloons. There will also be a raffle for prizes.
Byran King, one of the organizers, said the march they organized back in November 2019 was just the beginning. He added they plan to hold another march in November this year.
“We are getting people out to register to vote and bringing awareness to our community,” King said. “We want our children to feel safe and protected from not just their neighbors but the police as well. We’re showing that we can stand and take matters in our own hands as a community. This is only the beginning to what our plans are. We will make a change.”
For more information, call King at 254-350-3915 or go to his Facebook page: Byran King.
