The Movies In Your Park screening of “Tom and Jerry” that was scheduled for today has been canceled and rescheduled to Aug. 13, according to a news release from Killeen city officials on Thursday.
Officials cited a “power issue” at the Killeen Community Center would require repairs which “affect the Amphitheater,” where the move was to be shown.
Killeen’s Movies In Your Park will resume Aug. 13.
It is unclear at this time whether the resumed screening will be of “Tom and Jerry” or of another movie.
