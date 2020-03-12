Nationally known comedian and actor Tommy Davidson is scheduled to present four shows in Killeen this summer.
Known for his appearances in more than 25 television shows and movies, including “In Living Color” and “Booty Call,” comedian Davidson prepares to grace the stage of Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen, with four shows on June 19 and 20.
Tickets will go on sale Monday on the club’s website with general admission starting at $20, VIP seating available for $25 and diamond seating on stage selling for $35.
Sharon Hines, one of the founders and owners of the lounge, said they are ecstatic to have a comedian like Davidson performing at their establishment. The Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge has been bringing comedic talent to the Killeen area since they began business three years ago, but this marks their second year in their current location.
“Moving into our fourth year, word is spreading about the sort of comedy venue we’re running,” said Darryl Walker, one of the owners. “Having class A comedians come and perform with us solidifies us as a bonafide, legitimate comedy club.”
Walker said their facility is equipped with a green room for artists to prepare in, and a classy dining area to host a full crowd of people eating and drinking and ready to take in the performance.
“A lot of people don’t know about Killeen, and having a good comedy club in town puts us on the map,” Walker said.
The comedy lounge has six comedians scheduled to perform between now and the end of April.
Hines and Walker used to host comedians at the Bell County Expo Center, but decided to begin the Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge as an opportunity to provide the community with stress relief and clean fun.
“It’s no drama, people can come and sit down for an hour and a half, a good meal and a good drink, laugh their butt off then go home,” Walker said in a previous Herald article. “Just great entertainment and great fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.