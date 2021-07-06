The Killeen City Council was scheduled to meet tonight for a special meeting and a regular workshop. Due to an unexpected lack of quorum, the meetings have been rescheduled to July 13, according to a Tuesday morning news release from the city of Killeen.
A regular council meeting will be held at 3 p.m. July 13, and the agenda will include the items originally scheduled for July 6. The meeting will be in council chambers at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
City Council agendas and supporting materials are available on the city website at www.killeentexas.gov.
