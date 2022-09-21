New data highlights Killeen and Harker Heights’ most accident-prone roadways.
According to 2021 data provided by the Killeen Police Department Tuesday, the five most dangerous Killeen intersections all share something in common: Central Texas Expressway, which is the Interstate 14 access road.
The following Killeen intersections had the most accidents in 2021:
- Fort Hood Street and Central Texas Expressway (CTE): 80 accidents
- Rosewood and CTE: 60
- Stan Schlueter Loop and CTE: 59
- South W.S. Young Drive and CTE: 33
- Trimmier Road and CTE: 26
The most dangerous intersection in Heights also borders Central Texas Expressway, according to 2021 data provided by the Harker Heights Police Department this week.
The following are Heights’ most accident-prone intersections in 2021:
- Farm-to-Market 2410 and CTE: 18
- Stillhouse Lake Road and Chaparral Road: 8
- Edwards Drive and Lookout Ridge Boulevard: 8
- South Roy Reynolds and FM 2410: 7
- Indian Trail and CTE: 6
More than 1,200 car accidents took place in Killeen during 2021, according to the state’s crash records.
Less people died in car accidents in Killeen in 2021 than did in 2020, state data shows. In 2020, 18 people died from car accidents in Killeen, compared to 16 individuals in 2021.
According to NHTSA data, 10,590 people died this year on roadways from April to June, nearly 5% fewer than the same period last year.
