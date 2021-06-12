Secretary of Army visits Fort Hood Thursday
New U.S. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth paid a visit to Fort Hood on Thursday, making it her first visit to a major military installation since assuming her duties on May 28.
Wormuth is also the first female secretary of the Army in U.S. history.
During her visit, she got updates on “Operation People First,” met with junior enlisted soldiers, toured barracks, family housing and motor pools.
Operation People First is a campaign aimed at building trust and strengthening bonds for all 90,000 soldiers across III Corps, including Forts Hood, Bliss, Carson, and Riley, according to a press release from the Fort Hood Press Center.
The People First program has three focus areas: getting to know soldiers, certifying leaders, and leaders’ holding leaders accountable for individual and unit actions.
Killeen council rejects BYOB ordinance
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council denied an ordinance, by a vote of 4-3, that would have required establishments that allow residents to bring their own beverages to purchase an annual permit in order to continue their normal BYOB operation.
Voting in the majority were Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King and Councilmembers Nina Cobb, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams.
Council members Steve Harris, Mellisa Brown and Jessica Gonzalez voted against the denial of the ordinance.
Nash-King asked Tony McIlwain, the city’s executive director of development services, how the city would be able to enforce the ordinance if it is put in place.
McIlwain said the enforcement would not be a problem for the city and that it would go along with the enforcement of other ordinances the city has.
Brandon Martin, the owner of Krab Kingz in Killeen, had some comments on the BYOB ordinance during the citizens’ comments section of the council meeting.
He said that if the ordinance is put in place in its current state, all BYOB establishments would be forced to close by 2 a.m. and he thinks that would lead to more residents driving under the influence because they are forced out of the commercial establishment they were in.
He also said the ordinance would push residents to throw more house parties in residential areas instead of frequenting commercial BYOB establishments.
Brown said this ordinance is not trying to decry any BYOB business.
Defense team for Killeen man facing death penalty comb through evidence
The defense team for a Killeen man who is facing the death penalty are combing through trillions of bytes of evidence, interviews and other discovery materials, before a trial date can be set in the county’s oldest unresolved capital murder case.
Marvin Louis Guy, 56, has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked more than seven years ago, on May 10, 2014, on four capital felony charges. His bonds total $4 million.
Guy is accused of fatally shooting a Killeen Police Department detective during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
A trial date cannot be set in Guy’s case until the defense team ascertains that they have received all of the evidence that the state has against their client. Such evidence may include interviews, photographs, videos and other materials.
In April, Guy hired a fourth defense attorney, which re-started the discovery process.
Broken roads being fixed in Killeen
A road repair crew Friday was paving a new surface on Gateway Drive, which is a major entrance point to the H-E-B Plus in central Killeen.
The road was severely damaged during the week of snow and icy weather in February, leaving potholes and an uneven driving surface.
The Killeen City Council in May approved a $5.8 million bid by Lone Star Paving for emergency repairs to Gateway Drive and other well-traveled roads in the city damaged during February’s winter storm.
Gateway Drive, Levy Lane, W.S. Young Drive, Trimmier Road and Elms Road are among the first roads to be repaired with the emergency funding.
The work will go towards helping to fix the estimated $160 million in needed repairs to the city’s roads, $40 million of which were due to February’s winter ice storm.
Missing Killeen man reunited with wife
After 15 days of searching for her lost common-law husband of 12 years, Killeen resident Sandra Mantilla happily reported not only was her husband found, but they legally tied the knot at a local courthouse Friday to celebrate his safe return home.
Mantilla credits the Killeen Daily Herald, in part, for finding her husband, Army veteran Richard Vaughan, who had been missing since May 26.
Mantilla was notified Wednesday that Vaughan was at an area mental health hospital after a hospital employee saw his story and face in the Sunday edition of the Herald. A staff member of the hospital called Mantilla to tell her Vaughn was in their facility.
According to Mantilla, Vaughan was taken to the mental hospital, Cedar Crest Hospital and Residential Treatment Center in Belton, via the Killeen Police Department — the same department Mantilla filed a missing person report with on May 28, two days after Vaughan went missing.
