As the Killeen Junior Livestock Show came to a close Saturday, there were plenty of handshakes and smiles to go around as winners in every category paraded through the show ring for the last event — the auction sale.
Grand Champions in 10 categories made their way to the center of the ring as the auctioneers went to work. Bidders scooped up these champion projects to the tune of several thousand dollars for each one.
But, the highest bid went to Bristol Fisher from Maxdale 4-H for her 1,238-pound Grand Champion Market Steer, for a price of $12,000.
“Overall the show was a great success,” said Brett Gordon, association president for the annual livestock show. “Thanks go out to all the sponsors and local 4-H and FFA groups who worked with these families to produce some exceptional projects.”
As Gordon described the role these groups assume in order to support the exhibitors, he mentioned the demographics of the participants in this year’s show, held at the Killeen Special Events Center.
“In the past, most of our youth came from a background of rural farms and farming families. As you look around the barn today, you see kids of every age, background and culture.” He said that is because of FFA and 4-H kids and the club sponsors have worked so hard to be inclusive.
“Some of these families have come alongside kids who live inside city neighborhoods to welcome them to participate,” Gordon said. “Some of these youth had no ties to a working farm or ranch, they really didn’t understand where their food came from. Now, I am seeing a healthy respect among young people, in general, for the hard work and dedication it takes to raise animals and produce agricultural products that keep America going.”
Grand Champions and Reserve Grand Champions were determined throughout competition Thursday and Friday. The Herald will post the winners and more photos in upcoming editions.
