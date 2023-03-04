Winning steer

Bristol Fisher of Maxdale 4-H sold her Grand Champion Market Steer at Saturday's Junior Livestock Show Auction. 

As the Killeen Junior Livestock Show came to a close Saturday, there were plenty of handshakes and smiles to go around as winners in every category paraded through the show ring for the last event — the auction sale.

Grand Champions in 10 categories made their way to the center of the ring as the auctioneers went to work. Bidders scooped up these champion projects to the tune of several thousand dollars for each one.

