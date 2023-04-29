The National Weather Service in Fort Worth confirmed Saturday a tornado touched down in Coryell County a day earlier near North Fort Hood.
“We have confirmed that a tornado did occur yesterday in Coryell County near the north part of Fort Hood with EF-1 damage. We are still working on specifics regarding exact wind speeds and path,” the weather service announced on Twitter Saturday.
The National Weather Service sent the team to Coryell County early Saturday morning to assess the damage, meteorologist Bianca Garcia told the Herald.
“The report that we have was some downed trees on FM 116 between County Road 145 and (County Road) 149,” Garcia said. “Our warning coordination meteorologist also said there were multiple other reports of barns damaged and roofing damaged.”
Garcia said wind speeds across Central Texas during the storm reached as high as into the 70-80 mph range.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport reported a maximum gust of 60 mph Friday afternoon, while a “trained spotter” recorded a wind gust of 76 mph by the Owl Creek Park boat ramp at Belton Lake, according to Garcia.
Hail sizes, according to reports from the National Weather Service, ranged in size from quarter-sized to golf ball-sized across the region, Garcia said. Pea- to marble-sized hail fell at the Herald’s office in central Killeen Friday afternoon as the skies turned dark.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport reported 1.25 inches of rain on Friday.
Facebook users posted on various community pages photos of damage as well as of the foreboding clouds hovering over the area.
Some damage photos were reportedly taken on West Range Road on Fort Hood, showing numerous trees damaged and what appeared to be a tower of sorts crumpled over.
Other videos showed high water at particular intersections and roadways in the city of Killeen.
Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Fire Department officials could be seen retrieving residents from vehicles stuck in water on Lowes Boulevard near Gateway Drive.
The severe storms also knocked out power to several residents Friday.
It appeared Oncor received assistance from other utility companies to restore power to the area. Trucks from other companies, such as Orbital Power Inc. based in Irving, could be seen on roadways in Killeen. Other trucks were parked in hotel parking lots around Killeen.
In the immediate aftermath of the storm, approximately 6,500 Oncor utility customers were without power between Nolanville and Copperas Cove around 5:45 p.m. Friday. By Saturday morning, that number had dropped to fewer than 450, as of around 10:45 a.m.
