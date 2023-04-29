The National Weather Service in Fort Worth confirmed Saturday a tornado touched down in Coryell County a day earlier near North Fort Hood.

“We have confirmed that a tornado did occur yesterday in Coryell County near the north part of Fort Hood with EF-1 damage. We are still working on specifics regarding exact wind speeds and path,” the weather service announced on Twitter Saturday.

