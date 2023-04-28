As skies darkened over Killeen Friday afternoon, warning sirens began sounding, alerting residents of an approaching tornado-warned storm.

Reports circulated Friday afternoon via public servants and local TV meteorologists that a tornado had touched down near Gatesville and crossed into North Fort Hood, heading toward Belton Lake.

Dark clouds loom near Central Killeen Friday afternoon. A system of severe weather moved through the area, darkening the sky and likening the illumination to late evening.
Vehicles with headlights glaring traverse city streets in Killeen as rain begins falling heavier Friday afternoon. A severe storm system moving through the area brought dark clouds that made the area appear to be late evening despite being around 3:30 p.m.

