Vehicles with headlights glaring traverse city streets in Killeen as rain begins falling heavier Friday afternoon. A severe storm system moving through the area brought dark clouds that made the area appear to be late evening despite being around 3:30 p.m.
As skies darkened over Killeen Friday afternoon, warning sirens began sounding, alerting residents of an approaching tornado-warned storm.
Reports circulated Friday afternoon via public servants and local TV meteorologists that a tornado had touched down near Gatesville and crossed into North Fort Hood, heading toward Belton Lake.
Those reports, as of around 5 p.m. Friday, were unconfirmed, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Hunter Reeves.
“We’re still processing through that right now,” Reeves said. “Right now, we’re getting reports of trees down in the area, but it could’ve been wind damage. We’re still trying to assess that; it’s a little too early to say.”
To confirm a tornado touchdown, the National Weather Service sent out a team of individuals to survey damage, which is something Reeves said may happen in the case of the reports received.
“Based on the reports we’re seeing, we probably will go down there and check it out,” he said.
Friday’s series of severe storms brought high winds, heavy rain, hail and limited visibility.
Reports from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport indicate that it received around 1.18 inches of rain in less than an hour, and at its peak, winds were gusting at 44 mph and visibility was a quarter-mile.
Skylark Field in Killeen reported 0.93 inches of rain in the same time frame, but around 4 p.m., the municipal airport reported a wind gust of 60 mph, according to data on the National Weather Service website.
The rapid rainfall and high winds caused treacherous conditions on the road, with vehicles being stuck in high water and a downed tree impeding a lane of traffic on the East Central Texas Expressway between Murdoch’s and the intersection where Florence Road, Jasper Road and the East Central Texas Expressway meet.
The city also had multiple areas of high water, one in particular causing two vehicles to become stuck on Lowes Boulevard near Gateway Drive.
Friday’s storms also hit around the time schools in the area released for the day. The storms impacted the dismissal and transportation of students at some schools, including all on Fort Hood.
Social media users also posted videos and photos to Facebook groups showing high standing water in public areas such as Purser Family Park in Harker Heights or heavy water flows on residential streets.
Reports also circulated of downed power lines and power outages.
As of around 5:54 p.m. Friday, more than 6,500 homes/businesses between Nolanville and Copperas Cove were without power, according to the Oncor outage map.
“We are monitoring a weather system moving through parts of our service area, bringing the potential of high, damaging winds. Resources are available and will be working to restore power as needed in these areas. We appreciate your patience as we work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power,” Oncor said on its outage map.
Looking ahead, things should dry out next week, with no rain in the forecast until Thursday.
Temperatures could creep up into the 80s beginning Sunday and continuing through much of the week.
