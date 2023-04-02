UPDATE: The warning was dropped at 8:01 p.m. and a severe thunderstorm warning was issued in it place until 9 p.m.
------------------------
Tornado sirens sounded briefly in Killeen Sunday evening as the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area until 8 p.m.
Residents are advised to "move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."
The national weather service said on its website that at 7:16 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Fort Hood, moving southeast at 30 mph.
The Weather channel estimates the storm will go through Harker Heights around 7:30 p.m. Killeen and Nolanville around 7:35 p.m. Salado and Stillhouse Hollow Lake around 7:45 p.m.. Belton around 7:50 p.m.. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Union Grove and Woodland. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 282 and 295.
A Tornado watch is in place for Bell County until 11 p.m. The watch covers 37 counties, including Bell and surrounding counties.
