According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch was issued at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday for Bell County, including Killeen, and the surrounding area until 10 p.m.
“Conditions are favorable for severe weather threats and could include tornadoes, damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph and hail up to softball size,” the warning reads. The watch is in effect for 31 counties, including Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
