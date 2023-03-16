Atmospheric conditions could lend themselves to the creation of tornadoes throughout Central Texas.
The National Weather Service extended its active tornado watch to the south and included Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties into the watch, which is in effect until 8 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm entered the northern part of Coryell County around 4:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to the NWS, which issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the county, effective until 5:45 p.m.
The storm system moving through comes ahead of a cold front that is expected to drop temperatures Friday morning and afternoon. High temperatures on Friday could be about 30 degrees cooler than they were on Thursday.
