Update 4:43 p.m.: Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a tornado watch for nearly its entire coverage area, including Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties until 10 p.m.
The storm system could be responsible for wind gusts up to 75 mph and hail as big as 3 inches.
A storm system on the leading edge of a cold front, currently in the western part of the state is approaching Central Texas and could cut through most of the Killeen-Fort Hood area in the early evening, bringing with it strong winds and possibly hail, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Steve Fano said around 12:45 p.m. Thursday that the system could approach the Killeen area from the west around 6 p.m., with the best window of time being from 6 to 9 p.m.
Storms associated with the front could be severe, though Fano said it is not known how severe they could be in the Killeen area.
"You guys can pretty much expect some severe weather," Fano said. "It's difficult to say exactly. Not everybody is going to necessarily see severe weather, but the potential is there for you guys to have some large hail and damaging winds for sure."
Just before 1 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for counties in north Texas, well north of Killeen, but said more watches may be issued further south as the afternoon progresses.
Similarly, Fano said the tornado chances in Central Texas are not as high as the rest of the state, but they cannot be ruled out entirely.
"At some point in time, it's not entirely impossible for the Temple/Killeen area to have a tornado watch," Fano said. "If anything was issued, it would probably be early to mid-afternoon."
Strong winds could stick around after the stormy weather has moved along, Fano said.
"One thing I will tell you is it is going to get exceptionally windy behind this cold front that moves through, so once the storm the storms end this evening and overnight, we actually have a wind advisory," Fano said. "You guys could see some wind gusts in excess of 40 mph overnight tonight."
After the cold front, which could drop temperatures into the upper 60s Friday, is past the area, temperatures could rise into the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the weekend.
"It looks like you guys, the normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the upper 60s, so probably at least 10 degrees above normal starting on Saturday," Fano said.
