Although the eligibility rules of the Junior Livestock Association clearly state that exhibitors must not be less than 8 years of age and presently enrolled in the third grade, there was a group of eager kids who just wanted to see what it was like in the show ring.
The annual Junior Exhibitor Show started at 10 a.m. Saturday, and 12 young participants signed up to show off their skills at handling animals.
Among the group were brothers and sisters of actual exhibitors, as well as a few grandchildren who showed up to win.
Included in the lineup were Jameson Quarles, Baylor Andrews, Kinly Swanson, Hunter Swanson, Illiana Randall, Bently Bark, Kennedy Cunningham, Kash Bliton, Raylin Bennet, Trevor Starnes, Ethan Starns and Brecken Fisher.
Billy Curb stepped in as judge of this event and made the experience quite memorable for some of the participants. His questions about the care and feeding of animals made some of the young participants stop and think.
“I’m not sure,” said Kash Bliton, 3, when asked what his goat ate. He seemed more interested in being able to control his charge, who was almost as big as he was.
Little Kinley Swanson was so proud of her baby goat.
“His name is Frosty,” Kinley said, as she did her best to keep him still. But, as most people know, kids and kids will act up from time to time.
When it was over, all the participants received a blue ribbon and a gift bag for their efforts.
Everyone had a good time, and it is possible that one or more of these tykes will be in the ring again, as a real exhibitor, in the near future.
